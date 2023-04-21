Seven of Lisa Marie Young signs stolen since late March

Since March seven signs of Lisa Marie Young placed in Nanaimo have gone missing.

“It’s…hurtful and really disrespectful to Lisa and our family, and her friends,” said Carol Frank, Tla-o-qui-aht member and aunt to Lisa Marie Young. “It’s really disappointing because [of] the effort that went into getting the signs.”

After the first sign went missing in March, a donation came through from the Lisa Marie Young group to make a new sign, which was also stolen.

Most recently, the last sign was stolen between April 16 and 18.

“There’s so many people out there that want to help us in any way they can,” said Frank.

“The signs were mounted in a grassy area next to the TD Bank and Country Grocer, and located at the intersection of Bowen Road at Dufferin Crescent,” reads a statement from the Nanaimo RCMP.

The location on Bowen Road was chosen because it was where Lisa Marie Young was last heard from in 2002, said Frank.

Cindy Hall, a long-time friend of Lisa Marie Young, said that she was “shocked beyond belief” that someone would take the signs, reads a statement.

It has been confirmed that the signs were not removed by City of Nanaimo employees.

Prior to placing the signs Hall had inquired with nearby businesses to ensure there was no objections to their installation, the statement continued.

“A lot of people aren’t really aware,” said Frank. “As much awareness as we can is important for our families.”

She notes that moving forward there is discussion in the Lisa Marie Young group about new strategies that protect Lisa’s signs.

“I just hope that our efforts are going to pay off,” said Frank.

The Nanaimo RCMP are currently investigating the missing signs. Contact Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 if you have information.