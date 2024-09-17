Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che’tles7et’h’ foresees generations of economic benefits from forestry tenure purchase

Leaders of Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che’tles7et’h’ First Nations have made a giant leap in their efforts to reclaim territorial stewardship with the acquisition of a forestry tenure from Interfor Corporation.

In 2016 KCFN launched their own Tiičma Forestry LP company with a vision of managing tenures in the territory in a sustainable, efficient manner that will support future generations its people.

“Tiičma Enterprises, the KCFN Group of Businesses, was established to manage and operate the nations’ businesses, and to provide entrepreneurship support and resources for members of the nations interested in starting or growing a business venture,” reads a KCFN statement.

At a recent Indigenous Forestry Conference, Tiičma Enterprises CEO and Director of Economic Development Gary Wilson said it was important to look out for the interests of today’s 600 KCFN citizens by sustainably managing their natural resources. The purchase of Interfor’s forest license will allow the nation increased access to resources in its territory and to protect their forestry interests.

“This acquisition represents a major milestone in the nations' ongoing efforts to reclaim stewardship over their traditional territories, restore ecological balance, and build a sustainable economic future for generations to come,” reads a statement from the nation.

Len Apedaile, general manager at Tiičma Forestry LP, has worked with the nation for years. He was at the Indigenous Forestry conference at Port Alberni on Sept. 11 to talk about KCFN and the forestry work they are doing in their territories.

Being one of the more remote Nuu-chah-nulth regions, Apedaile says the KCFN territory is rich in natural capitol. But being remote also poses challenges, like limited capacity for the small nation and the additional costs of doing business so far away from urban centers.

“We need companies with values and principles that align with ours,” said Wilson.

It was in 2022 that Tiičma Forestry offered to co-manage the tenure with Interfor, knowing that they wanted out of the forest license.

“We wanted to be bold, see where it lands,” said Wilson. “They offered to sell it to us.”

But, being a small community, KCFN needed to find the $10 million to purchase the license. That’s when Saskatchewan-based First Nation Bank of Canada came to the table.

“We’re tired of seeing dividends going to Toronto and beyond. We’ tired of managing poverty. It’s time to manage for prosperity,” said Wilson.

It is the vision of KCFN leaders to build jobs and see their people making decent livings, Wilson noted.

The tenure transfer to KCFN brings an additional annual allowable cut of 104,000 cubic meters, several times greater than the volume that the First Nation could previously harvest from its territory. The forestry tenure is planned to be co-managed in a way that will sustain the nation in the future. Apedaile says $10 million is a lot for a small nation but the tenure will create revenue for generations to come.

According to Ralph Friedrich, vice president of Coastal Operations for Interfor, the company has worked with KCFN “on numerous forestry-related projects over the past 20 years.”

“It is an exciting time for Tiičma Forestry LP and reaffirms Interfor’s commitment to continuing to build on our relationship with the KCFN and other Indigenous peoples throughout British Columbia, enabling them to become stewards of the forests in their traditional territories and build a sustainable forest economy,” said Friedrich.

“We see this purchase as a strategic investment for the nation, our citizens, and our land,” said Wilson. “It allows us to take control of our forestry resources and aligns with our broader vision of economic growth and environmental stewardship.”

Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che’tles7et’h’ First Nations are part of the Maa-nulth treaty, which was implemented in 2011.

“As a treaty nation, KCFN has unique powers, authorities and resources that we can bring to bear on economic development…working towards realizing our economic development vision – flourishing, healthy, and resilient nations leading a sustainable economy in the Kyuquot Sound region and beyond,” wrote the First Nation in a statement.

The sale of the Forest License was completed on July 29, 2024.