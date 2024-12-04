Urban gatherings start with Campbell River feast

This year’s Urban Holiday Gatherings began in Campbell River on Tuesday, where Nuu-chah-nulth-aht from the northern tribes converged at the Thunderbird Hall for an evening of feasting and celebrating their ancestral culture.

Put on by the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council for members who live in cities away from their home territories, the Christmastime urban gatherings were held every December until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic halted the social events. But they are back in 2024, with upcoming gatherings in Victoria today at the Edelweiss Club, followed by Vancouver on Dec. 10, Seattle Dec. 12, Nanaimo Dec. 17 and a feast in Port Alberni on Dec. 19.