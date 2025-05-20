This Port Alberni basketball tournament is breaking barriers

Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ player Matthew Jack Jr. didn’t say much after being named ‘Mr. Hustle’ in the U17 boys division, but his take on the May Long Tseshaht Lightning Open Basketball Tournament was pretty on point.

“I love playing with my friends who are not Native. It’s really more fun,” said Jack Jr.

His new team is the Alberni Naani, a mix of Port Alberni and Ucluelet ballers. They cruised to second place, falling only in the final 62-44 to Rain, who powered through four games on the same day to score a back-door victory.

Tla-o-qui-aht U17 girls team, also a mix of Nuu-chah-nulth and non-Indigenous players from the west coast, handily defeated Ahousaht’s Maaqtusiis Suns 48-27 in the final. The Tla-o-qui-aht squad was an easy pick-up of the girls high school team that qualified the Ucluelet Secondary School (USS) Warriors for provincials this year – breaking a 36-year drought.

“I’ve been playing with these girls since the beginning of eighth grade. We stuck together right until the end,” said Kerissa Curly.

Tla-o-qui-aht non-Indigenous player Iris Sylvester was named MVP and Most Inspirational for the girls U17 division.

“We have good relationships on our team. This is built on a friendship. We don’t fall apart under pressure here,” said Sylvester.

In the open women’s division, defending champions Rez Coast took the trophy once again, defeating the Hesquiaht Descendants 45-31.

Rez Coast’s Jasmine Montgomery Reid was named tournament MVP.

“Open tournaments bring more inclusivity. I mean, look at all the teams that showed up. We have more teams than All Natives does right now in small town Port Alberni, so that’s pretty amazing,” said Montgomery Reid of the Syilx and Heiltsuk Nation.

A total of 67 teams registered for Tseshaht’s second annual May Long basketball tournament, which was contested over three days throughout five Port Alberni venues.

Montgomery Reid travelled roughly 12-hours with her family from Penticton in the interior of B.C. to play with the Rez Coast.

“I’m really excited about Port Alberni opening up again at tournaments. This used to be a tournament town. It’s great seeing all the people; the restaurants are full, it’s good medicine. I think that’s what every community needs right now. We’re all struggling, and I think basketball is gonna get us out of it,” said Montgomery Reid.

Rez Coast recruited 6’2” non-Indigenous trans-athlete Harriette Mackenzie to their team this year. Mackenzie, a forward for the Vancouver Island University Mariners, was also running the court as a referee.

“I just feel so lucky to be invited and included. It’s such a nice switch up from the college season. It feels very safe and happy,” said Mackenzie, who was named Most Inspirational Player.

On the men’s side, Tom Campbell’s indestructible pick-up team took the win from the Outsiders, 70-59.

“This tournament is getting bigger and bigger and more fun. We went 7-0 this year. We didn’t lose last year either,” said Campbell, a longtime Ahousaht First Nation coach.

“The competition is way better (in open tournaments). These guys just don’t lay at home; they play ball quite often. As you can see, they are big boys. They can jump. They can run,” Campbell continued.

In front of a roaring crowd, Ahousaht’s Maaqtusiis Guardians pulled off a memorable 31-25 comeback win over Port Alberni’s Tatuus to defend their U13 crown.

Tournament hosts Tseshaht Lightning U13 girls fell 41-18 to rival squad and defending champions the Snuneymuxw Islanders from Nanaimo.

Lightning coach and tournament organizer Nasimius Ross says the rivalry only pushes his girls to work harder and for him, the tournament is all about connecting.

He shared that some of his most beautiful memories over the weekend was when those gym doors opened and people reconnected for the first-time after months or maybe even years.

“We live together in a world where lines are drawn, but sport erases those lines. We go in the trenches together. We sweat together. We bleed together. They become brothers and sisters, and that bond becomes strong,” said Ross.