Tseshaht sings to open Alberni Invitational wrestling tournament

Nearly 70 schools from across British Columbia came to compete in an invitational wrestling tournament this weekend at Alberni District Secondary School.

Matches began this afternoon for the two-day tournament, which brought teams from as far as Salmon Arm in B.C.’s Shuswap region.

Opening festivities included a welcoming performance by members of the local Tseshaht First Nation.

“We’re singing because we’re proud. We’re proud of this school,” shouted Tseshaht member Martin Watts to the packed gymnasium.

Hosted by ADSS and the Alberni Wrestling Club on Jan. 30 and 31, this is the 41st year that school teams from across B.C. converge for the invitational competition. Categories include junior (Grade 8 and 9) and senior (Grades 10-12) boys and girls divisions, with weight classes ranging from 38 to 130 kilograms.