17 teams to face off at Maht Mahs for Fentanyl ball hockey tournament

Over the second weekend of March Maht Mahs once again turned into a hub of ball hockey action for a three-day tournament held to support those affected by the toxic drug crisis.

Held March 6-8, this year the annual fentanyl ball hockey event attracted 17 teams, including groups who travelled from Tofino, Port Hardy, Alert Bay and Vancouver. Local Port Alberni teams played in honour of loved ones lost due to the toxic drug crisis, and the event serves as a fundraiser to support those struggling to recover from addiction.

Last year’s fentanyl ball hockey tournament raised over $10,000, which enabled donations towards five different treatment centres, the sponsoring of two individuals in their recovery from addiction and meals for the homeless, according to the event’s organizer Shae Doiron.

This year Doiron plans to hold a celebratory meal at Maht Mahs over the first weekend of April to honour those working to overtake drug addiction, as well as cancer survivors.