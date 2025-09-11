Pacheedaht First Nations orders forestry protest camp out of Walbran Valley

As yet another protest encampment begins growing in the backroads of Pacheedaht traditional territory, First Nations are pushing back, ordering the unwelcome protestors out.

At issue is an area in the Walbran Valley that protestors say contains old growth trees that they claim are slated to be logged by forestry company Tsawak-qin Forestry Ltd. co-owned by Western Forest Products at 65 percent equity with Huu-ay-aht First Nations owning the remaining 35 per cent.

The Pacheedaht says their nation has developed resource management and harvesting plans, and a draft Integrated Resource Management Plan. They have developed plans with C̕awak ʔqin Forestry that they say are based on their community’s values, priorities, and stewardship principles.

“These plans ensure the protection of cultural sites, old growth, biodiversity, and the balance of ecological and economic interests. All forestry operations within our territory will continue under these Indigenous-led and community-driven directives,” Chief Arliss Daniels stated.

Starting in August 2020 a protest encampment grew at the edge of the highway that leads to Lake Cowichan just outside of Port Renfrew. As many as 200 protestors blocked the access road to the Fairy Creek watershed, preventing forestry workers from accessing the government-approved work area.

In April 2021, the BC Supreme Court granted an injunction aimed at preventing protesters from blocking roads. RCMP were authorized by the courts to enforce the injunction. By September 2021 two more blockades popped up in Edinburgh, Hatton, joining Granite which is the name of the area leading to Fairy Creek Valley.

More than 1,000 arrests were made as RCMP officers enforced the injunction order. Dozens of protestors facing contempt charges have applied for legal aid.

The group organizing the blockades became known as the Rainforest Flying Squad although they’ve stated that they don’t have a formal name. Organizers are calling for people to join the blockade and for donations to support their cause through social media posts.

But Pacheedaht Chief Councillor Arliss Daniels questions the motives of protestors at the encampments and their professed love of nature. “They left a disgusting mess,” she said, adding the community was left with the trash, plastics, condoms, and needles left behind. “There was even a car left hanging from a tree,” she said.

According to their website, Tsawak-qin Forestry, also spelled, C̕awak ʔqin Forestry filed an application seeking an interim injunction on September 5, 2025. The company stated that if granted by the court, the injunction would prohibit anyone from interfering or blocking access to the permitted harvest area and any road within the injunction area.

Notice of the court hearing has been served to the blockaders, including Pacheedaht elder, Bill Jones, 85. A former logger, Bill’s image appears on several social media pages and fundraiser posts for groups that are involved in organizing the forestry blockades.

Bill has been a vocal supporter of the blockades, going against the wishes of Pacheedaht leadership who work to enforce their sovereignty over their territories. Still, leadership expressed their concern over their elder’s health and well-being with his advanced age as he travels long distances to make appearances.

But the Pacheedaht as well as the Ditidaht have faced many unwanted blockades in their territories in recent years.

In June 2022, Ha-Shilth-Sa reported that Ditidaht First Nation Chief Councillor Brian Tate served an eviction notice to logging protestors in his territory after they set up a blockade on a logging road in the Carmanah Main area, citing violations of a court injunction and interference with First Nations' rights to their territory. The blockade was located on TFL 44 in Ditidaht traditional territory and was removed by the RCMP.

Tsawak-qin Forestry applied for an injunction preventing protestors from blocking roads and impeding work in the Walbran Valley. The hearing is to take place in Vancouver Law Courts on Sept. 9, 2025, continuing Thursday, September 11, 2025.

In a statement issued Sept. 8, 2025, by Chief Councillor Arliss Daniels, protesters are told that they must vacate the area immediately. Noting that the new Walbran protest encampment is located within Pacheedaht traditional territory, Daniels stated, “As the rightful stewards of these lands, we assert our inherent rights and authority over all activities taking place within our territory.”

She went on to say that the protestors’ blockade “is an unlawful obstruction, directly interfering with lawful forestry operations that the government of BC and Pacheedaht have authorized.”

The Pacheedaht statement is bolstered by a statement released by five other Nuu-chah-nulth Nations. A group calling themselves the Southern Nuu-chah-nulth Nations representing Ditidaht, Hupacasath, Huu-ay-aht, Tseshaht and Uchucklesaht gave their ‘unequivocal support’ to Pacheedaht First Nation in a statement issued September 8, 2025.

“We stand in solidarity with the Pacheedaht as they assert their right to govern their lands and resources according to their own laws, customs, and stewardship principles. True respect for Indigenous authority means honouring the decisions made by the Nation itself, not by outside groups who seek to impose their own agenda,” they stated.

“We unequivocally support the Pacheedaht First Nation and its formal request for all blockaders to stand down and leave their territory,” said Tseshaht elected Chief Wahmeesh, Ken Watts.

Hupacasath elected Chief Brandy Lauder noted that allowing uninvited protestors to continue what they’re doing undermines reconciliation efforts. Like Pacheedaht, our Nation is deeply committed to the sustainable and holistic management of our lands for the benefit of our people and future generations,” she said.

Daniels quoted the Hišuk ma c̕awak Declaration: “For most of the past 150 years we have watched as others decide what is best for our lands, for our waters and our people… We are too often the last to benefit from what is taken out and the last to be asked what must be put back in. That time is over.”

“Forestry remains a cornerstone of the Pacheedaht economy and essential to our people and to the well-being of the communities that surround us,” said Daniels as she called for respect for the authority of First Nations in their own territories.

Cawakin Forestry says its approach follows the Pacheedaht First Nation and the Province of British Columbia’s shared objective for the area (Walbran Valley) which prioritizes ecological integrity while allowing for limited, carefully managed forest harvesting to support local economic resilience.

In a written statement issued Sept. 8, 2025, Cawakin Forestry notes that the Pacheedaht First Nation Chief and Council, on behalf of the Nation, have given consent to the harvest plan in the Walbran Valley. “Our planned activity incorporates specific measures to integrate cultural and ecological priorities, including the protection of culturally significant trees, support for traditional bark harvesting and respect for Indigenous knowledge,” they said.

“It is important to note that C̕awak ʔqin Forestry respects and upholds Pacheedaht First Nation’s sovereignty and right to self-determination,” they continued.

The BC Supreme Court was expected to deliver its ruling on Sept. 11. C̕awak ʔqin Forestry was notified that the decision will instead be handed down on Friday, Sept. 12.

Ha-Shilth-Sa will update this story when the court makes its ruling.