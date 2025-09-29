Crash by Cameron Lake leaves one dead, another with ‘potentially life threatening injuries’

A highway collision by Cameron Lake has taken the life of a young man, while leaving a senior with “potentially life-threatening injuries”, according to police.

The car crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27 on Highway 4, when a Honda Civic “appeared to have lost control on a series of curves” near the lake, colliding with a Chevrolet Impala headed west, according to Oceanside RCMP.

“The Civic subsequently became engulfed in flames and the sole occupant died at the scene,” stated the police. “The driver of the Impala, a 70-year-old Alberta man, was extricated and taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Police did not publicly release the name of the deceased driver, but family has since identified him as 20-year-old Nick Antoine. The young man was on his way to Sooke to play bass in a band he had recently joined, according to information from the family posted online. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for funeral costs, which exceeded its initial $7,500 fundraising goal after just one day of collecting donations.

The crash closed the highway for hours over the rainy afternoon, as four BC Ambulance units responded, including an air ambulance.

On Monday police stated that the investigation was in its early stages, but pointed to speed and road conditions as potential factors.

“Every fatal crash is a preventable tragedy,” said Oceanside RCMP Staff Sgt. Travis De Coene. “With winter weather approaching, motorists are urged to slow down and drive to the conditions.”

Anyone with information or footage of the crash is asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.