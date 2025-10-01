River otter attack on Port Alberni boy 'unusual and rare’, says Conservation Officer Service

Tseshaht First Nation tween Taiaha Watts has one epic summer story to share on the playground.

On Aug. 25 the 10-year-old boy from Port Alberni was attacked by a river otter while floating at a family swimming hole along the Somass River.

Taiaha’s dad Len Watts was playing cards on the beach when the shocking incident took place.

“This otter comes five feet in front of my son - usually they will look at you and go away - but it looked at him and went right for him, tried jumping on his face and chest,” Watts said.

“We’re lucky it was low tide. When he stood up, the water was only to his hips. (Taiaha) was punching and yelling trying to punch it away. It kept coming at him. When it went underwater it latched onto his leg and started biting,” he continued.

The otter swiftly took off when Watts ran into the water. Taiaha exited the river with a bleeding gouge on the shin of his leg that would require six to eight stitches. A rabies shot was not necessary.

“It took a pretty good chunk out of his skin when it bit him,” said Watts. “He is fine now, but he had nightmares a couple nights after,” said Watts.

His family has been swimming at the same beach near the Orange Bridge for decades. When they posted up on that hot August day, he said they had spotted a bevy of otters about 100 yards up the shoreline.

“They’ve never come near us. They keep to themselves. For this one to come attack him, we couldn’t believe it,” said Watts.

He says he’s been going to the same spot for roughly 45 years and never dealt with an aggressive otter. No one he talked to had ever heard of an otter attack either. Watts said maybe it was protecting its young, but noted that his son was “nowhere near the babies”.

“They were across the river on the other side,” he said.

Tseshaht First Nation administration posted a public bulletin after learning Taiaha was attacked, reminding people to be extra cautious if swimming in the area above the log boom towards Rudy’s dock.

The BC Conservation Officers Service (COS) said the river otter attack was “unusual and rare” but went on to note that “river otters can be aggressive if they have their young around”.

“We’ll still swim there,” said Watts. “We’re always cautious of otters now, but we’re not gonna let those little buggers push us away.”

Taiaha’s school friends have taken to calling him “Otter Boy” and he told his dad he wouldn’t mind turning his attacker into some sort of dance regalia.

The Conservation Officers Service recommends the public be aware of their surroundings and keep their distance from any wildlife. For additional safety tips and resources, visit WildSafeBC.com.