Coastal Fire Centre implements campfire ban

Effective at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 16 campfires will be prohibited throughout the southern and central Vancouver Island.

Announced by the Coastal Fire Centre on July 13, the ban covers the south half of Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley. Campfires will still be permitted in the Sunshine Coast and the part of Vancouver Island that stretches north of Hesquiaht, Great Central Lake and Qualicum Beach (not including these areas). Campfires are also still permitted in Haida Gwaii and the Central Coast.

The BC Wildfire Service says the expanded prohibition is intended to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires and protect public safety as fire danger increases in many coastal regions. The ban applies to all Category 1, 2 and 3 open fires, which includes campfires and larger burns.

Anyone found in contravention of an open fire prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000, or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to up to one year in jail. If it is proven that your fire causes or contributes to a wildfire, you may be fined up to $1 million and/or sentenced to up to three years in jail, as well as be responsible for all firefighting and associated costs.

This prohibition also applies to the following types of land within municipal boundaries:

Parks, conservancies and recreation areas (Park Act)

Recreation sites, recreation trails, interpretive forest sites and trail-based recreation areas (Forest and Range Practices Act)

Ecological reserves (Ecological Reserve Act)

Wildlife management areas (Wildlife Act)

Private managed forest land (Private Managed Forest Land Act)

Vancouver Island has had 49 wildfires with just over nine hectares burned total this year. Drought conditions remain an ongoing issue with the west side of the Island at Level 2 out of 5, while most of the east side of the Island and Port Alberni was rated Level 4 as of July 7. Vancouver Island also experienced below-normal precipitation percentages over the previous winter and spring, which increases the drought risk. This spring the region had 40 per cent to 60 per cent of average precipitation levels, heavily effecting the snow-pack in the mountains.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free, *5555 on a cell phone or submit an electronic report through the BC Wildfire public mobile app.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions and more: