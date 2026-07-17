Nuu-chah-nulth teen plays with Tyees squad at provincial lacrosse tournament

Jaxxon Gallic was pleased he was able to participate in a provincial lacrosse tournament recently.

But Gallic, a member of Hupačasath First Nation, wishes more of his teammates with the Alberni Valley Tyees Under-17 boys’ lacrosse squad would have been available to join him at the B.C. championship tourney, which concluded on Sunday, July 12 in Prince George.

The Tyees’ roster this season featured 16 players. But only eight runners and one goalie from the team took part in the provincial tourney, which featured eight squads from across B.C.

Tyees’ head coach Darren Mannix said other commitments prevented a couple of players from participating at the provincials. And he believes financial costs hindered some others from showing up.

Gallic and his teammates who did take part lost all three of their round-robin matches at the provincial event, which featured B level teams.

Separate B.C. championships this year were organized for those at the higher calibre A level and for squads at the lower calibre C level.

The Tyees were blanked 13-0 by a West Kootenay squad in its opening game. That was followed by a 9-2 loss against Penticton. The Alberni Valley side was then edged 5-3 by Langley in its final match.

“It was a pretty good experience,” said Gallic, a 15-year-old who is also eligible to suit up for the Tyees’ Under-17 club in 2027. “You don’t get many opportunities to go to provincials. But to go with eight people is a lot different. We were shorthanded but it was pretty good though.”

Gallic said team members only found about two days before the tournament began just how short-staffed they would be.

“We were already too committed to kind of back out of it,” he said. “So, we kind of just went.”

Gallic and his teammates who did participate at the B.C. championship can only wonder what would have transpired if the Tyees had a full roster.

“I'd say we would have done a lot better, beat teams we should have beat and probably got a bit farther than we did,” he said. “But I'm pretty satisfied with how we did. We played a lot of good teams.”

Mannix was impressed with Gallic’s efforts in Prince George, adding due to the club’s short bench the teen was counted on heavily to play both offence and defence.

“He was just an absolute warrior,” he said.

Mannix added Gallic’s play also caught the attention of various representatives from junior lacrosse squads throughout the province.

Mannix is confident Gallic is capable of playing junior lacrosse. He believes he might even be called upon to be an affiliate player for a Junior B squad as early as next year.

“If Jaxxin continues to progress, he definitely has a 100 per cent chance of playing junior lacrosse,” said the coach. “I can see him playing (Junior) A ball for sure.”

Whether Gallic does indeed go on to be a regular for a junior lacrosse club will in all likelihood depend on if he decides to focus on the sport.

Gallic, who is heading into Grade 10 at Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS), is also a talented basketball player.

Besides gearing up for another season with the ADSS junior boys’ basketball team, he’s also a member of the Port Alberni-based Tatuus club, which is comprised of Nuu-chah-nulth players that train year-round.

Gallic realizes the day is coming that he will probably have to concentrate on just one sport. As of now, he’s not sure what sport he might give up to focus reaching his full potential in the other.

“I'm kind of playing it by ear right now,” he said.

If he does stick with lacrosse, Mannix believes Gallic will not only play at the junior level but he also thinks he has the potential to make provincial Indigenous squads.

One thing that is certain is that Gallic will be wearing the C for the Tyees’ Under-17 club next season.

“He'll return next year and he will be my captain of the team for sure,” Mannix said.

Gallic was one of four assistant captains for the squad this season.

Though the Tyees were winless at this year’s provincial tournament, Mannix believes his team was able to soak up the experience.

“Just having a taste of the provincials and the culture (was worth it),” he said. “You are now facing the best lacrosse teams in the province, the best of the best, and you're one of them. It was great to see what other associations are doing. The competition is top notch.”

Mannix also praised the organizers of the B.C. championships.

“They had a great cultural event up in Prince George,” he said. “They had some wonderful dancers to open the ceremonies. It was just a very, very good vibe for kids to witness.”

Mannix was also content with some of his club’s results, particularly in their battle with the Langley team that the Tyees squared off against in their final round-robin tilt.

“We did battle the (eventual) silver medalists and we lost 5-3,” he said.

The Tyees also played against Penticton, which went on to capture the gold medal.

Gallic is a Hupačasath member through his father Jeff. Meanwhile his mother Kaytlen Lucas is a member of Hesquiaht First Nation.