Reconciliation today for children of tomorrow: Huu-ay-aht invites greater community to join them in celebration of resilience and healing

The people of Huu-ay-aht invited the community of Bamfield to join them on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30, where they were treated to a catered lunch at the House of Huu-ay-aht.

But first, Chief Councillor John Jack invited the crowd out to watch children lower the flags outside the Huu-ay-aht Government Office in honour of residential schools survivors, and to remember those that didn’t make it home.

Chief Jack said one of the flags is the Huu-ah-aht First Nation flag. A second flag is the Maa-ulth Treaty flag and the third is the orange survivor’s flag.

Of the treaty flag, Jack said it represents an example of what reconciliation looks like.

“We work together and live together now and for generations to come,” he told the crowd.

But damage has been done due to institutions like Indian residential schools and racist government policy.

“We need to remember what happened, but not let it dissuade us,” said Jack.

He said it will take generations of consistent work to reverse the damage.

The three flags outside the Huu-ah-aht Government Office are lowered to half mast for at least a week, said Jack. He said they do it to remember those that didn’t survive residential school, and those that survived and kept moving forward. They were also lowered in recognition of the “tragic event” that took place in neighboring Nitinaht over the weekend.

With the flags lowered, a new, commemorative bench was unveiled outside the House of Huu-ay-aht. An engraved plaque reads, “In Honour of the Huu-ay-aht citizens and all affected by Indian Residential Schools. To those who never returned home, those still enduring its lasting impact, and future generations. May truth and reconciliation guide us as we walk the path of healing together, united as one. ʔiisaak (Respect) - ʔuuʔałuk (Taking Care of) – Hišuk ma čawak (Everything is One), September 30, 2024.”

The community sat together for lunch before heading down to the main road where large, orange-painted rocks line the roadside. People were invited to place black handprints on the rocks, a visible daily reminder that every child matters.