Tseshaht prohibits all fires on reserve and Broken Group Islands

BC Wildfire Service may have flip-flopped on a May 7 campfire ban in the Coastal Fire Centre, but Tseshaht First Nation in Port Alberni is holding the proverbial burn line.

The nation is prohibiting all fires on reserve lands and the Broken Group Islands until further notice. Their decision is supported by Hupačasath First Nation and the City of Port Alberni, who are also maintaining a complete fire ban.

BC Wildfire rescinded the open fire prohibition on campfires throughout the Coastal Fire Centre within a week of announcing the ban. Citing a shift in weather conditions and “cooler temperatures”, campfires are permitted in the Coastal Fire Centre starting May 15 at noon.

“I was surprised by BC Wildfire, but that’s their decision to make. We’re going to assert our authority and jurisdiction where we need to and that’s what we’ve done. I’d much rather be proactive than reactive,” said Tseshaht Elected Chief Councillor Wahmeesh (Ken Watts).

“I don’t see the benefit of lifting it. I don’t. People are still going to camp. They can still use propane firepits. You still have a good time without a campfire,” he said.

In early May, Port Alberni hit new weather records with one of hottest days on record reaching 30 C. Wahmeesh says the soil is dry and the snowpack was low this year.

“As much as we can try to paint a picture for the whole coast, I think Port Alberni is a different beast. It’s a valley,” said Wahmeesh.

“Mount Underwood opened a lot of eyes. Mount Underwood helped us think about being more prepared and being more vigilant,” he said.

The Mount Underwood forest fire raged near China Creek Campground south of Port Alberni last August, cutting off power and direct road access to the community of Bamfield, Anacla and Nitinaht. It was one of the largest forest fires Vancouver Island has seen in recent years. One of Tseshaht’s reserves and a neighbourhood in south Port Alberni were put on evacuation alert.

BC Wildfire says local governments (such as First Nations and municipalities) have the authority to implement additional bylaws restricting open fire use within their jurisdictional boundaries.

“Crown land is BC Wildfire jurisdiction,” said Erika Berg, fire information officer for Coastal Fire Centre. “If you’re within the boundary of Port Alberni, Tseshaht or Hupačasath then you’re under their discretion to what is prohibited.”

The Broken Group Islands within Tseshaht traditional territory are part of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, which is federally administered lands.

“The Broken Group is the unceded haḥuułi (territories) of our ḥaw̓iiḥ (Hereditary Chiefs), and we think it’s important to keep it safe there as well,” said Wahmeesh.

He said Parks Canada supported their decision to keep the fire ban in place.

“The Government of Canada is committed to building relationships with Indigenous Peoples, and this is based on the recognition of rights, respect, collaboration and partnerships,” said PRNPR First Nations program manager kweesh kweesh ahta aqsa (Tammy Dorward).

Dorward said any decision around fire restrictions is made through “cooperative management processes”.

“Parks Canada also considers provincial wildfire restrictions, local community impacts, and regional wildfire conditions when making decisions. While the BC Wildfire Service does not have jurisdiction over federal lands, its restrictions are considered to support public understanding and help reduce wildfire risk,” said Dorward.

Many other Vancouver Island municipalities including the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) have decided to continue with a zero tolerance for fires, regardless of the Coastal Fire Centre’s recommendations.

“The Comox Valley continues to experience dry conditions and it’s important to do our part in reducing wildfire risk. Protecting our communities is our top priority which is why we are keeping the complete fire ban in place,” said CVRD rural fire chief Bruce Green in a media release.

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) offers free Fire Smart home assessments and woody debris curbside pick-up for residents of Tseshaht, Hupacasath, Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek, Sproat Lake, Beaufort, and the City of Port Alberni.

Contact firesmart@acrd.bc.ca to learn more.